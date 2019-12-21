SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah has agreed to pay a $21,000 settlement to a pair of black Idaho State University football players who alleged they were falsely arrested in a bank robbery investigation.
In the settlement, Utah Highway Patrol troopers Adam Walker, Justin Zilles and Shane Nebeker were dropped as defendants in a civil suit filed by Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoa Fox, who were taken into custody at gunpoint along Interstate 15 on Dec. 14, 2016.
Assistant Utah Attorney General Darin Goff confirmed the settlement Wednesday but declined to comment further.
Sheriff’s deputies from Utah’s Box Elder County and Oneida County, Idaho, remain as defendants in the suit, which is being heard in U.S. District Court by Judge Dale Kimball.
“Other than being ‘black,’ neither McFarlin nor Fox matched the description of the robbery participant,” attorneys for the two said in the suit, which was filed in December 2018.
Dakota Shareef Walker, 20, was arrested at his Ogden home Jan. 10, 2017, by the FBI and Ogden police for the Malad, Idaho, US Bank robbery for which McFarlin and Fox were suspected. He was convicted and is serving a 7 1/2-year federal prison term.
Fox and McFarlin, 18 at the time, were driving from Pocatello, Idaho, to their homes in California on semester break when they were arrested near Portage in Box Elder County. Their suit accuses the two counties of false arrest, illegal search and seizure, and excessive force.
Attorneys representing Box Elder County have responded that deputies’ actions were made in good faith. The two men were jailed in Brigham City overnight before they were released.
On Tuesday, Box Elder’s attorneys filed court documents objecting to the scope of planned depositions of county witnesses as the case proceeds toward trial.
“Box Elder County’s involvement in the incident ... was mainly limited to holding and transporting” the two men, the county argued in opposition to plans by the plaintiffs to depose sheriff’s deputies about the actions of Oneida’s officers.
The county also objected to “overbroad” demands for testimony about “deputy training, policies and procedures.”
Box Elder personnel named as defendants in the case are Sgt. Stephen Berry, Detective Zachary Moore and Deputy Lawrence Maughan.
Earlier this year, Fox accepted a settlement offer from the Oneida defendants, but his claims against Box Elder still stand.
The two Idaho State students were in McFarlin’s 2017 Chevy Camaro. They had pulled off Interstate 15 to await AAA help. The car had slid off the icy road and had damage to the front end, the suit said.
The suit alleged that another driver called Box Elder sheriff’s dispatch to report a white car was off the road and two black males were in the car.
UHP troopers arrived, and with guns drawn, ordered the two out of the car, handcuffed them and said they were under arrest for robbing the Malad bank earlier that day, the suit said.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho had broadcast that the suspect was described as a black male, driving a four-door white Toyota passenger car with no window tinting, three missing hubcaps, no license plate and front-end damage.
The suspect was described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.
Fox and McFarlin offered alibi information demonstrating they could not have robbed the bank, the suit said.
Oneida County deputies showed photographs of Fox and McFarlin to two US Bank tellers and asked them to identify either one as the robber, the suit said.
“The procedure used, to show plaintiffs’ photographs to potential witnesses, was conducive to an irreparable mistaken identification,” according to the suit.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office finally decided there was no probable cause to hold the men and asked Box Elder to release them.