After a record 25 people died in Utah jails four years ago, the Legislature began asking questions and state and county officials promised to write new inspection standards.
The new state standards finally are here. But portions of the old county sheriffs’ rules that generated controversy live on, in some cases layered in beneath the new system.
The Utah Correctional Standards, developed by the Utah Department of Corrections and the Utah Sheriffs’ Association, are in their first months of use after being implemented in December.
They are mandatory standards for the operation of the state’s prisons and halfway houses and the more than 20 county jails that hold state prisoners under contract with the Department of Corrections.
They cover inmate health care, jail security and other jail operations.
The new standards do not apply, however, to county jails not under contract to house state prisoners.
Weber County last year ended its contract with the Department of Corrections because it was costing the county more per inmate to house state prisoners than the state was paying.
So the Weber County Jail still operates under the Utah Jail Standards, which were developed more than two decades ago by private consultant Gary DeLand, a former Department of Corrections director.
“We use them often, with all of their research and legal backing,” said Lt. Joshua Marigoni, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office’s corrections spokesman.
But those standards were at the crux of controversy after the 2016 surge in jail deaths.
Families of deceased inmates sued counties, alleging weak, nonexistent or ignored policies. And counties rejected requests by news media, the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the Disability Law Center to make the standards public.
In a civil case against Davis County, where six of the 2016 Utah jail deaths occurred, 2nd District Judge David Connors in Farmington ruled in 2019 that the basic Sheriffs’ Association standards are a public record.
But still to be decided is the legal guidance sections of the standards, which are considered to be in the proprietary ownership of DeLand.
Those still-secret legal guidance sections are used by jails as “tried and true” provisions carrying “a lot of legal research to defend and define” how jails address the basic standards, Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks said.
Sparks said the Davis jail, which houses state inmates, is using the new Utah Corrections Standards and will continue to use the old standards as well.
There may be some overlap and extra paperwork, “but we’re OK with that,” Sparks said. “We’re looking to make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”
Both Sparks and Marigoni said the new state standards and the basic sections of the old standards are similar. Sparks said if there are any conflicts between the two, the Davis jail will operate under the higher standard.
Many jails remain comfortable with DeLand’s behind-the-scenes legal guidance. His advice sections are updated frequently with evolving case law.
“I see having that background as a benefit,” Sparks said.
As state lawmakers in 2018 demanded access to DeLand’s standards and were rankled by an agreement to keep them confidential after reviewing them, state and county officials promised to write new, open, replacement standards.
But many counties have opted to retain the old standards, alone or in tandem with the new guidelines.
“It’s up to each individual sheriff’s department,” Sparks said. “They’re close enough that it doesn’t create many conflicts. There may be a time in the future there will be more of a merging of the two.”
Reed Richards, a former elected county attorney from Weber County, until recently was the public affairs director for the Utah Sheriffs’ Association.
“A lot of sheriffs have drifted away from the Sheriffs’ Association standards,” Richards said.
He said some are relying more on Lexipol, a policy management platform that helps law enforcement agencies, corrections facilities and fire departments manage risk and compliance.
State Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, who led the 2018 effort to require jails to report jail deaths to the state and report on how they serve drug-addicted or withdrawing inmates, said he is glad to hear the new standards have been created.
“This is a huge a step forward instead of the secret, hidden, copyright protected standards that no one can see,” Weiler said.
“For the most part, they are just asking agencies and jails to have policies that cover certain topics,” Weiler said.
But he said the standards say nothing about jails reporting deaths, and apparently the new standards were not sent for review to the Legislature or its staff.
“Usually, the Legislature is given a chance for input, even if just for a rubber stamp of approval,” he said. “I’m a little disappointed they didn’t at least ask officially.”
As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Corrections had not responded to a series of Standard-Examiner questions about the new standards.
Weiler also noted a separation of powers tug of war that persists between legislators and the elected sheriffs.
“There seems to be an attitude or an opinion among the county sheriffs that if they don’t have state inmates, they can do whatever they want,” Weiler said.
He said he recognizes sheriffs are locally elected, but he pointed out they still derive their power from the state.
If further issues arise involving jails, “The Legislature would certainly have authority to step in,” Weiler said.
Next week, Connors will hold a status conference with ACLU and Davis County attorneys on the proprietary jail standards, with the potential of setting a new trial date. The case has been delayed because of the pandemic.