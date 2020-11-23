OGDEN — Investigators have identified a person of interest in a weekend burglary at the Ogden Masonic Temple, an Ogden Police Department spokesperson said Monday.
The temple, 1240 20th St., called police Saturday to report a break-in and vandalism, Lt. Brian Eynon said.
Officers said the door was ajar.
Several ornate swords and other items were taken, the Freemasonry Golden Spike Lodge No. 6 said in a Facebook post.
"The investigation is still active," Eynon said. "We have a person of interest we're talking to and we're figuring out what really happened."
The lodge reported Sunday in a Facebook post that the swords had been recovered and returned by police.
Eynon said he had no further information to release about the investigation.
Freemasonry is an international fraternal order dating from the 18th century.