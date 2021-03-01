OGDEN — A 65-year-old store owner was shot to death at his business late Sunday and police are trying to identify the killer.
The shooter entered the Super Grocery, 675 Monroe Blvd., at about 11:50 p.m. and talked to the victim before shooting him, Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said Monday.
The victim was identified as Satnam Singh. He died at the scene.
"The motive is still unknown," Eynon said. "We're trying to figure that out."
The killer used a handgun. Eynon declined to say how many shots were fired.
Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is invited to call Ogden detectives at 801-629-8228.
Investigators would like to see any doorbell camera video people might have of the store at the time of the shooting, he said.
In a news release, Ogden police said the killer ran from the store and went northwest out of the parking lot.
The Weber County Homicide Task Force, the Ogden Police Area Tactical Analysis Center and Weber County Crime Scene Investigation are joining Ogden police in the investigation.