Racial disparities in Utah's juvenile justice system have deepened despite improvements seen in an overall reform effort begun in 2016, according to a nonprofit group's study released Thursday.
The Voices for Utah Children report analyzed 2019 data, pointing out the successes of a reduced court load and a move toward non-judicial remedies for youth offenders since the House Bill 239 reform package passed.
White children have benefited greatly from the reforms, the report said, but previously documented disparities affecting minorities only worsened.
"White children are not only less likely to be referred to the juvenile justice system, but once referred, they are more likely to be offered alternatives to official court involvement," the report said.
"Conversely, non-white children were less likely to be offered (non-judicial alternatives) and more likely to receive a formal court petition for their misconduct," it said.
Black, Latino/Hispanic and Native/Indigenous children, in particular, were much more likely to be sent to court.
Black children made up 5% of system intakes and 6.9% of court petitions in 2019, compared to their 1.4% share of the school-aged population.
White children make up nearly three-fourths of the school population, but account for less than half of the population in locked detention and less than two-fifths of the population in secure care.
The proportion of Latino/Hispanic children in locked detention was nearly double that of the general population (32.5% vs. 17.3%).
Disparities affecting Black juveniles were "particularly troubling," according to the report.
Black juveniles make up 8.9% of locked detention admissions, more than six times their proportion in the general population, for example.
"Utah’s juvenile justice system is producing even less equitable outcomes for Black children in 2019 than in 2015," the report said.
The study concluded, "A lack of explicit focus on equity in the reform process resulted in little progress with regards to racial/ethnic disparities; rather, these disparities have been allowed to worsen even as the system has been working to improve."
But the group applauded widespread support in Utah's juvenile justice system to do better and to capitalize on the overall reform successes with targeted steps to reduce racial disparities.
It recommended, among other steps:
• Engage community groups and youth voices to gain deeper insight into how bias and discrimination push youth into the justice system.
• Work with law enforcement to move "gang interdiction" efforts away from punitive prosecutions and toward "early interventions that acknowledge the potential and humanity of young people at risk for gang involvement."
Efforts to contact a co-author of the report, Anna Thomas of Voices of Utah Children, were not immediately successful.
Across the justice system, officials have been focusing for the past several years on addressing the issues of implicit bias, recruitment of minorities and others.
The Utah Judicial Council recently announced creation of an Office of Fairness and Accountability, responding to persistent data showing minority defendants are treated comparatively harshly in Utah.
Legislative leaders also have signaled willingness to consider additional proposals regarding equitable treatment of minorities by police, in the wake of the nationwide racial justice movement.
The Voices for Utah Children report comes just as the Black Lives Matter Utah chapter has begun protesting the first-degree murder prosecution of Brandon Parker, a Black teenager, in Ogden.
The group contends the fatal shooting of Parker's friend was an accident. Weber County prosecutors say they have evidence to support the murder charge and that Parker's race has nothing to do with it.