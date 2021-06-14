FARMINGTON — A Davis County Jail deputy thwarted a suicide pact between two inmates Friday, sheriff's officials said.
Jail deputies' training in mental health first aid, which teaches law enforcement personnel to watch for emotional triggers and use compassionate means of response, was credited in part for the good outcome.
"Two female inmates, it sounds like they made a decision to attempt suicide together or at the same time," Liz Sollis, Davis County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Monday. "We are not providing details, but he was able to interrupt it. They were starting to initiate the attempt."
The two inmates, plus other inmates and jail personnel, were being offered counseling because of the traumatic event, Sollis said.
"Really the most important thing is that the attempt was interrupted and the physical injuries were minor," Sollis said.
Suicide is the leading cause of death in Utah's county jails. Davis and Weber counties both experienced more deaths by suicide in 2020 after a relative lull for several years. The Davis jail had three suicides in 2020 and the Weber County Jail two. Statewide reform efforts followed a record 25 jail deaths in 2016.
According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, mental health first aid gives jail deputies and others the skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.
"We've been focused on increasing training in crisis intervention and mental health," Sollis said.
The sheriff's office has been working with Davis Behavioral Health and Intermountain Healthcare since last year to train two corrections staff members as mental health first aid instructors. She said all employees are encouraged to take an eight-hour course in the regimen.
"It's kind of like basic CPR but with a mental health response," Sollis said. "They are trained to help recognize a mental episode right away" and to approach situations compassionately and without lethal means.
She said the deputy who broke up the incident Friday acted quickly and also benefited from his mental health CPR training.
Jail personnel and medical first-responders provided life-saving care and the two women were taken to a local hospital.
“We recognize that many individuals entering our care and custody are in a heightened state of crisis and we continue to enhance the behavioral and medical treatment available to them, as well as the training provided to our employees, to respond in the most compassionate and appropriate manner,” Sheriff Kelly Sparks said in a news release.