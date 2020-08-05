OGDEN — An attorney has refiled a civil rights lawsuit against local agencies and narcotics officers over a 2014 police shooting in an Ogden restaurant.
The first version of the suit, filed in 2018 on behalf of Leonard Marion, was thrown out of U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City in October 2019.
Judge Robert Shelby ruled that Marion's attorney, Jonathan Hanks of Ogden, failed to meet various procedural requirements in the litigation.
But Hanks filed a new version of the suit July 27, seeking $8.8 million in damages from Weber and Morgan counties, Ogden and Roy cities, and multiple law enforcement personnel.
Police said at the time that Marion shot at two Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force agents who saw him as they entered Lee's Mongolian BBQ on Washington Boulevard on Nov. 20, 2014.
Marion was wounded by return gunfire and he eventually was prosecuted in federal court on gun and drug charges.
One of the officers was treated at a hospital, records said.
Weber County prosecutors filed charges of attempted aggravated murder, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and interfering with an arrest.
Five months later, Weber County dismissed the charges and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged Marion with two felony drug dealing charges and two firearms charges related to the day of the shooting and an earlier narcotics investigation.
He pleaded guilty to a drug dealing charge and is serving a 16-year sentence in federal prison.
But in the suit, Marion claims he was finishing a meal with a woman in the restaurant when one of the officers tackled him, beat him with his fists and shot him several times.
Marion claimed both he and that officer had been dating the woman, whom he said was being investigated by the strike force.
The suit further claimed authorities purposely delayed medical care for Marion, erased surveillance footage in the restaurant and mistreated him after he was taken to the Weber County Jail.
The suit accuses authorities of assault, battery, false imprisonment, negligence, violation of due process, infliction of emotional distress and negligent employment of personnel.
The first strike force officer was employed by Ogden City and the other by Roy City.
Defendants in the new suit have not yet answered the charges in court.
In convincing Shelby to dismiss the earlier suit on procedural grounds, attorneys representing the local governments denied Marion's allegations.
“Defendants do not admit the truth of any of Mr. Marion’s allegations and reserve the right to challenge the same at later stages in these proceedings,” government insurance pool attorney Dani Cepernich wrote.
As of Wednesday, Marion, now 41, was held at a federal medium security prison in Florence, Colorado.
Efforts to contact Hanks were not immediately successful.