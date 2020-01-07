SALT LAKE CITY — Attorneys are grappling in federal court over whether Box Elder County’s chief deputy sheriff should be added to a list of defendants in a false-arrest lawsuit filed by two black college football players.
Representatives of Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox allege in court documents that Chief Deputy Dale Ward failed to act upon information that indicated McFarlin’s car did not closely match the description of a vehicle used in a bank robbery earlier Dec. 14, 2016.
“Ward was in a position to stop (the players’) illegal arrest” but instead instructed the sheriff’s supervisor on the scene to continue with the arrest, attorneys for Fox and McFarlin argued in recently filed U.S. District Court documents.
McFarlin and Fox were headed home to California for the holidays from Idaho State University when Utah Highway Patrol troopers stopped them along Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.
Police were reacting to information from Oneida County, Idaho, sheriff’s deputies about a bank robbery that occurred earlier that day in Malad.
Fox and McFarlin spent the night in jail in Brigham City after Oneida County authorities decided they lacked sufficient cause to further hold them.
An Ogden man, also an African American, was arrested about a month later for the robbery and was convicted.
The student-athletes filed suit in December 2018 in Salt Lake City against the UHP, Box Elder and Oneida counties and individual officers involved, alleging their constitutional rights were violated.
“Other than being ‘black,’ neither McFarlin nor Fox matched the description of the robbery participant,” attorneys for the two said in the suit.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office recently agreed to pay the men a $21,000 settlement regarding the UHP troopers’ involvement, but the lawsuit continues against the two counties.
After taking depositions of various officers involved in the arrests, investigation and detention, Fox and McFarlin’s attorneys filed a motion to expand the lawsuit to include Ward as a defendant and add allegations against a deputy who signed a warrant to search Fox’s car.
The attorneys allege that Ward “was made aware of the situation” at the arrest scene, “including the fact that (the) vehicle did not match the description of the suspect’s vehicle.”
However, the county’s attorneys responded that Ward, Sheriff Kevin Potter and other officers had probable cause to arrest the men because of similarities in the descriptions.
The robbery vehicle was described as a “white Toyota four-door with no license plate and no hubcaps and extensive front end damage.” Box Elder’s attorneys assert McFarlin’s vehicle was “a close match ... it was white, it did not have a license plate, and it had extensive front end damage.”
Fox’s Camaro did not have hubcaps, but rather spoked wheels, and it had front end damage because it had slid off I-15 and the men were waiting for roadside assistance, the plaintiffs pointed out.
The robbery had occurred just 20 minutes north of where the players were stopped, the county said.
“Under the totality of the circumstances, Ward and Potter had at least arguable probable cause to detain plaintiffs while Oneida County conducted their investigation,” Box Elder’s attorneys argued in court papers.
Those attorneys have asked Judge Dale Kimball to deny the motion to expand the suit and to rule in favor of the county’s previous motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that the defendants had constitutionally justifiable grounds to arrest the men.