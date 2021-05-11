FARMINGTON — A 39-year-old Sunset man was charged Monday with allegedly stabbing a woman and breaking her nose after she caught him pouring out her son's energy drinks.
The Davis County Attorney's Office filed third-degree felony assault and class A misdemeanor assault charges against Colin J. Wheeler in connection with an incident April 16 at an apartment shared by Wheeler and the woman's son.
The woman stayed the night at the apartment because of a conflict the men had the evening before, according to a Sunset police probable cause statement.
Police arrived to see the woman bleeding heavily from her nose. She told them she had been assaulted by Wheeler.
The woman told officers she woke up and saw Wheeler pouring her son's energy drinks down the sink. She said she told Wheeler she was going to record him with her phone, then Wheeler allegedly grabbed her by the hair and punched her several times in the face.
She said Wheeler then allegedly threatened to kill her and, while she was on the ground, he stabbed a knife at her face, a police probable cause statement said.
Paramedics found two cuts on her ear and police said they found a knife hidden under a pillow. At the hospital, doctors reported to police that the woman's nose was broken.
Wheeler gave a different account. He said he woke up and started to do the dishes when the woman confronted him about taking her son's property and pushed him, charging documents said.
Wheeler told police he "went ape" and punched her in the face and dragged her outside by her hair.
Police booked Wheeler into jail Tuesday and he was released with an order to appear in court June 16.
Court records show Wheeler had convictions of misdemeanor assault against a police officer in 2009 and misdemeanor assault in 2016.