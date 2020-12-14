SUNSET — A Sunset man faces a string of felony charges after allegedly assaulting and threatening his girlfriend and sheriff's deputies who showed up to investigate.
Deputies got the woman out of the home in the Friday evening incident and then retreated after Nicholas Milner allegedly pointed a gun in the direction of a deputy.
SWAT officers then were called in, and Milner surrendered following a standoff, according to a Davis County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit.
In a 911 call, sheriff's dispatchers heard a woman say, "Let me leave, nobody needs to get hurt," the arrest affidavit said.
Milner had a gun and a knife, said deputies, who were able to get the woman out of the home safely and then told Milner to exit as well.
Milner screamed refusals at deputies, leading them to decide to break out front and back windows.
"As I was breaking the northeast corner window I looked up and saw a shiny metallic object come out towards my face," a deputy wrote in the affidavit.
Another deputy yelled that he saw a gun and the first deputy ducked and ran for cover.
SWAT negotiators reported Milner allegedly threatened police as they coaxed him to surrender. The arrest affidavit said Milner was taken into custody without incident after an extended negotiation.
The woman told police Milner had been holding a knife against her and said "nobody was leaving without someone hurting."
She said she first tried to call 911 on her phone, but Milner grabbed it and stabbed it with a knife, breaking it. She then was able to begin a call using his phone after he threw her on the bed where it sat.
After being read his rights, Milner told deputies he had been drinking beer most of the day before the incident.
A search of the home by deputies found a large knife, a mini samurai sword, a handgun, ammunition and an AR-15 rifle.
Deputies asked that Milner be held without bail in the Davis County Jail in Farmington on the grounds that he has possessed firearms and edged weapons and allegedly threatened violence against the woman and police.
He was booked on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault targeting police, third-degree aggravated assault and second-degree felony threat of terrorism.
He's also suspected of misdemeanor criminal mischief, interference with police, damaging a communication device and intoxication.
Formal charges had not been filed by the Davis County Attorney's Office as of Monday afternoon.