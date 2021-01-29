SUNSET — A Sunset man shot by police nine years ago is back behind bars, newly accused of beating and kidnapping his wife.
The Davis County Attorney's Office in Farmington on Wednesday charged JC Ramirez, 50, with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony aggravated assault in an alleged attack against his wife.
The woman told officers Ramirez woke her at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, accused her of infidelity and began beating her, according to a Sunset police probable cause statement.
The woman called police from a convenience store, where officers found her suffering from bleeding cuts on her ear and neck, a swollen eye and bruises on her arms.
She said Ramirez had been drinking heavily, threw her phone and some framed pictures at her, then pointed a loaded handgun at her chest and said he would kill them both, the affidavit said.
Through the rest of the night, Ramirez allegedly told the woman to undress, then beat her more and shout at her.
He also recorded demeaning videos of her and in the morning told her to get out of the house, according to the affidavit.
In a request for detention filed in court, prosecutors asked that Ramirez be held without bail because he constitutes an ongoing danger to his wife and to police officers.
Wednesday's incident was the second major domestic violence incident at the couple's home.
According to court records and Standard-Examiner coverage at the time, the two were arguing on Oct. 8, 2012, and Ramirez began breaking glass objects.
An alarm company, alerted by the breaking glass, called 911 and police arrived to see Ramirez through a screen door fire a shot at his wife.
Officers shouted at him to put the gun down, but he turned it toward them and they shot and wounded him.
The woman and another person in the house later told police that Ramirez said after breaking some glass and pointing the gun, "Well, let's just take care of this now."
He also said, "If the cops come, you will see what happens."
Ramirez pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and intoxication in the 2012 case. Charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence and committing domestic violence in the presence of a child were dismissed.