ST. GEORGE — A Subaru driver from Sunset allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at people in a Jaguar during an Interstate 15 road rage incident in St. George, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
People in the Jaguar told a UHP trooper the woman "would not allow them to merge" in the incident Sunday, an arrest affidavit said.
A woman and a child in the Jaguar said they saw the woman point a gun at them, according to the affidavit. Two children and two adults were in the Jaguar.
Troopers pulled over a car fitting the description of the Subaru.
They said Estrella Suzanne Bradley, 26, told them "she had been involved in an incident" with people in a Jaguar but "she did not admit to pointing a firearm at the vehicle."
Bradley consented to a search of her car, and troopers said they found a 9mm Springfield handgun in the center console.
The gun had a loaded magazine, and another loaded magazine was found in the driver's door pocket.
The handgun matched a description provided by the Jaguar occupants, troopers said.
The affidavit said troopers also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Subaru.
Troopers booked Bradley into the Washington County Jail.
The Washington County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Bradley with third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Fifth District Judge John J. Walton ordered Bradley released from jail with a promise to appear in court Jan. 15.