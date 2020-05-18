OGDEN — A woman apparently enraged about the latest episode in a car repair dispute pointed a gun at two men and threatened to shoot them, according to a police probable cause report.
Sherry Stevenson, 64, was charged in 2nd District Court on Monday with two third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault related to the incident at her home Thursday.
She was released from the Weber County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.
In the affidavit filed by Ogden Police Officer Jared Nielsen, authorities said a Logan auto repair shop fixed Stevenson's car two years ago but she did not pay for it, so the shop kept the vehicle.
Stevenson and the shop agreed Thursday that the vehicle would be towed to her and she would pay $500.
Two men delivered the vehicle, but it would not start.
According to the affidavit, Stevenson was upset and the shop workers offered to take it back and fix it.
She refused the offer and wanted them to leave the vehicle without payment, but they demurred, the document said.
"Sherry went into the home and brought out a revolver," Nielsen wrote. "Sherry pointed it at (the men) and said she was going to shoot them. (The men) were afraid for their lives so they retreated and called the police."
Nielsen said Stevenson admitted to holding the gun and threatening to "dump" the men if they did not leave the vehicle, he said.
Nielsen said he retrieved the firearm, a .38 special revolver, loaded with six rounds.