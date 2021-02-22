OGDEN — Based on a review of video surveillance, police have arrested an Ogden man in connection with an assault and shooting at a Halloween party.
In a probable cause statement, the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said agents served a warrant Thursday to review the video record at a Business Depot Ogden warehouse from the night of the shooting.
Narcotics agents and members of the Ogden Metro Gang Task Force identified Antonio Christopher Delgado, 23, and arrested him Friday at his home.
Delgado remained held without bail at the Weber County Jail on Monday on suspicion of felony discharge of a firearm and inciting a riot, both third-degree felonies.
Police were called to a reported shooting at the warehouse in the 700 west block of 2nd Street at about 2 a.m. Oct. 31, 2020. Officers said they later found some people who were at the party and that they had bullet holes in their car.
In the security video, a man in a white hat, white and gray sweater and white shoes is seen swinging at and then scuffling with another man. The man with the hat fell down and pulled what appeared to be a handgun, pointing it at the other man and people in the party crowd, the police affidavit said.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot about a minute after the crowd went outside the warehouse, the affidavit said.
Police went to Delgado's home Friday on a probation check — court records show he is a gang member with felony convictions in the past several years for aggravated assault and assaults while in custody — and found a white hat, white shoes and a gray and white sweater.
In a separate probable cause statement, narcotics agents said they found methamphetamine on the Friday home visit and said Delgado's ankle monitor showed he had violated his probation curfew.
Formal charges in the shooting had not been filed as of Monday morning.