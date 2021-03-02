OGDEN — Security video released by Ogden police shows a suspect in the shooting death of a store owner Sunday night.
The footage from security cameras at Super Grocery, 675 N. Monroe Blvd., offers glimpses of the suspect entering the store, picking out some items and approaching the counter.
Satnam Singh, 65, was shot at about 11:50 p.m.
Police described the suspect as wearing a blue surgical mask, black gloves, a gray Las Vegas Raiders hoodie, black sweat pants with white lettering on the left leg, and dark shoes. The suspect's estimated age is 16-25.
Police want the community's help to identify the suspect, the Ogden Police Department said in a news release.
People with any information about the shooting or the suspect are asked to contact Ogden detectives at 801-629-8228. Residents further are urged to dial 911 and not approach the suspect if he is seen.
Lt. Brian Eynon, police spokesperson, said Tuesday there is nothing new in the investigation. So far no tips have been received from the video footage, which was posted on Facebook.
People who knew Singh expressed sorrow and anger on social media.
"Sat and his family were so kind to everyone," said Michelle Rettenberger. "I will miss him dearly."