OGDEN — A man wanted in a woman’s beating and kidnapping two months ago was located in Ogden and arrested Tuesday.
The woman, an ex-girlfriend of the suspect, suffered a neck sprain, a concussion, cuts and bruises on her neck and lips, and a broken rib in the alleged Dec. 22 attack at her home.
Ogden police arrested Semaj Stewart, 22, in a traffic stop downtown and he was booked into the Weber County Jail. On Wednesday, the Weber County Attorney’s Office charged him with aggravated assault, producing loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony; plus aggravated kidnapping in the course of unlawful detention, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and possession of a controlled substance, all third-degree felonies.
In a probable cause statement, police said the woman reported Dec. 22 that Stewart surprised her at her door as she was leaving.
She said he yelled obscenities, shook her violently and strangled her until she passed out. She said she awoke on the entryway floor with Stewart standing over her.
As she tried to stand, he allegedly grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the ribs.
He left the home and a short time later she went out to her car, where Stewart was in the driver’s seat and demanded her keys, she said.
While she searched for her keys, Stewart allegedly attacked her again. She said she awoke on the ground next to the car with a bloody lip and nose.
The woman ran back to the house and had a friend drive her to a hospital, the affidavit said.
Police said Stewart acknowledged being in a confrontation with the woman but said he had only gone to her home to “talk things out.” He said he did not use his full strength while touching her but it was “more than she could handle.”
Officers said they found a gun in Stewart’s car. Then, while he was being booked into jail, corrections officers found oxycodone, according to the arrest affidavit.
A judge signed an order requiring that Stewart be held without bail pending trial after police said he is a risk to flee the area if he is released.
Officers said in the arrest affidavit that Stewart came to Ogden several years ago to play football at Weber State University. But he’s no longer enrolled at Weber and he is homeless, making him a risk to leave to Florida, where he has family, they said.
They also said he has a domestic violence record and has been found with firearms and illegal drugs before.
According to court records, Stewart was awaiting trial on a class B misdemeanor assault charge in South Ogden from Dec. 7.
Weber State spokesperson Allison Hess said Wednesday that Stewart attended the university from fall 2017 to summer 2019. She said he signed with the football program in 2017 but never played in a game.