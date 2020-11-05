OGDEN — As police were investigating a report of child sexual abuse, a man turned himself in Wednesday at the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
An Ogden police officer said in an arrest affidavit that he was assigned Tuesday to follow up on allegations that a girl younger than 13 was sexually abused.
He said the girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Justice Center that a man had sexually abused her.
On Wednesday, the man identified in the child interview, Jory G. Blonquist, 35, arrived at the Sheriff's Office.
Blonquist had a position of trust with the girl.
The Ogden investigator met Blonquist there and interviewed him after he waived his Miranda rights.
The arrest affidavit said Blonquist completed a written confession, the details matching those reported by the victim.
The man told officers he similarly abused another young girl over a four-year period at an earlier time.
The officer said Blonquist told him "he needs help, knows he is sick and does not want to hurt anyone else."
Blonquist was arrested and held without bail on suspicion of two counts of sodomy on a child and two counts of sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies; and a class A misdemeanor charge of lewdness involving a child.
Formal charges had not been filed by Thursday afternoon.