OGDEN — Sheriff's detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday in Weber County.
Paramedics were called to a home near 3500 West and 1400 South at about 10 a.m., according to dispatch logs.
"The detectives are still out there and it's considered a suspicious death at this point," said Lt. Cortney Ryan, spokesperson for the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Ryan declined to provide further information because the investigation is in an early stage.
According to Weber-Morgan 911 Dispatch reports, the deceased person was a woman, but Ryan said he could not confirm that.
Paramedics called for an expedited police response after they arrived at the scene.
Crime scene investigators and the local mobile crisis outreach team also were summoned to the scene.