OGDEN — Hazardous materials crews investigated a suspicious package Wednesday morning at an Internal Revenue Service building in Weber County, but nothing dangerous was found, authorities said.
"We were told they were looking at a package left on the property," said Lori Buttars, the Weber-Morgan Health Department's information officer.
According to Weber County emergency dispatch traffic, crews went to 1973 Rulon White Blvd., site of an IRS processing center, soon after 8 a.m.
"There was an initial test that showed there was nothing that is harmful in the package," said Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "No one was injured. That's the best-case scenario."
Ryan said he had no further information about the package. He said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was handling the investigation.
The FBI district office in Salt Lake City referred inquiries to the IRS. Efforts to contact the IRS and Homeland Security were not immediately successful.