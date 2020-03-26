CLEARFIELD — Fire destroyed an SUV and damaged a nearby shed and dwelling, and police have arrested the vehicle's owner.
Police officers said in a probable cause statement that they found Christopher John Montoya, 39, near the SUV, his hands burned and his eyebrows and the hair on his arms singed. A gas can sat near the vehicle.
Officers said they asked Montoya what had happened in the incident, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 East block of 1800 South. He said he had been working on his other car and did not know how the SUV caught on fire.
The probable cause statement said officers talked to a woman who said she had watched Montoya light the SUV on fire, and while it was burning he poured gasoline on the vehicle.
The woman told police Montoya was shouting angrily as the fire expanded.
Officers booked Montoya into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree felony arson and class A misdemeanor reckless burning.
He remained behind bars Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bail.