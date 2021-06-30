SOUTH OGDEN — SWAT officers traded gunfire with a domestic violence suspect over a six-hour period Tuesday night and Wednesday, and the standoff remained unresolved by late morning.
South Ogden police investigating a reported aggravated assault went to a home in the 4500 block of Country View Drive at about 7 p.m., said Sgt. David Labbe.
"The Ogden Metro SWAT Team took over the incident because he was armed with firearms," Labbe said.
SWAT officers negotiated with the man, in his 50s, for several hours, "and shortly after midnight he opened fire on the officers and they returned fire," Labbe said.
Over the next six hours, the man continued to fire at police, who returned fire, Labbe said.
"The SWAT Team is still on scene and trying to ascertain his status," Labbe said.
No one else was home, and police advised nearby residents to shelter in place during the standoff, he said.
Labbe said South Ogden officers were called to a local hospital to meet with victims of an assault, and that led them to the suspect.
In May 2020, an Ogden police officer, Nate Lyday, was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident in Ogden City.