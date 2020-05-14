OGDEN — The Ogden Metro SWAT team arrested two men Wednesday on suspicion of multiple drug and gun charges.
Serving a warrant on behalf of the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, SWAT officers entered a home in the 1000 East block of 1050 North at 1 a.m. and detained three people.
They arrested Percy Jefferson, 47, and Jody Reeves, 33, and booked them into the Weber County Jail. The third person, described in a police probable cause statement as a mentally challenged adult, was released.
In a basement living room, police said they discovered marijuana paraphernalia and three handguns.
An adjacent room in the basement yielded cocaine and concentrated THC cartridges, according to the charging documents.
After receiving a Miranda warning, Jefferson admitted to using cocaine about 45 minutes earlier and to possessing marijuana in an upstairs bedroom, the affidavit said. Jefferson also said a handgun could be found in an upstairs bedroom he shares with his girlfriend, the document said.
Jefferson also acknowledged during the interview that he could not legally possess firearms because of a previous felony conviction, the affidavit said.
Reeves told police he owned the guns found in the basement.
Jefferson faces four counts of third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, second-degree and third-degree felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and a class B misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count.
The online court records database as of Wednesday afternoon showed no previous Utah felony convictions for Jefferson.
Police booked Reeve on three third-degree felony gun possession charges and class B misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia possession charges.