CENTERVILLE — After a SWAT arrest Saturday in Centerville, a 20-year-old fugitive is jailed in Davis County awaiting extradition to California on a homicide charge.
Centerville Police Chief Paul Child said in a news release that the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department alerted police that Joshua Rodriguez was hiding out in a trailer.
Centerville called in the Bountiful Metro SWAT team, which fired a flash grenade into the camper trailer, where Rodriguez was said to be hiding with a woman.
Officers arrested him and questioned the woman, who was released.
Rodriguez had a knife and marijuana when he was arrested, the release said.
The man was taken to the Davis County Jail to be held without bail pending extradition.
The Tuolumne sheriff's office said on its website that Sonora police identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the death of Eric Aguiar, 17, who was killed in front of Sonora High School on Sept. 16.