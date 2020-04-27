ROY — The Ogden Metro SWAT team chainsawed into an attic to flush a fugitive from hiding, then corralled him with the threat of a police dog, according to court documents.
Roy police officers were called to a family disturbance at about 6:30 a.m. Friday and learned that the fugitive, Joseph Andrew Chavez, might be there, a probable cause statement said.
Roommates told police Chavez had climbed into the attic to avoid arrest, the affidavit said.
Chavez allegedly did not respond to police commands, so officers got a search warrant and summoned the Ogden Metro SWAT team.
A SWAT officer using a chainsaw breached the attic through an outside wall, which drove Chavez back down from the crawlspace, the report said.
He then locked himself in the bathroom and refused to come out until officers told him they were preparing to unleash a police dog, according to the report.
In the Roy case, officers booked Chavez into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of obstruction of justice and interfering with police.
Chavez, 31, also was wanted in the April 16 burglary of a Riverdale rental car business, plus violation of parole and failure to appear in court.
According to court records, nine felony cases have been filed against Chavez in Weber County in the past 13 years.