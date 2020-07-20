MOUNTAIN GREEN — A Syracuse man has been charged with seven misdemeanors including negligent homicide after a wrong-way fatal car accident Friday.
According to a police probable cause statement, Tracy Page, 55, was driving a BMW east on Interstate 84 near milepost 96 southeast of Mountain Green on Friday afternoon when he veered through the cable median into the westbound lanes of the highway and hit a Mercury sedan head-on.
A female passenger in the westbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified the woman as Gladys Vause, 92, of Morgan.
Three other people in the same car were taken to the hospital. The crash closed the highway at the Mountain Green exit for four hours.
Page was charged with seven misdemeanors: class A negligent homicide, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and class B reckless driving, driving with measurable controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest report, a Utah Highway Patrol officer who arrived on the scene questioned Page, who said he was coughing before crossing the median and didn't remember anything about the crash.
Page admitted to having cocaine in his backpack, at which point he was arrested, according to the report.
The officer searched Page's car and backpack, finding a bag of methamphetamine in his left pocket, cocaine and a pipe in the backpack, and a pocketknife in the car.
The officer conducted field sobriety tests at the scene and found Page wasn't impaired. Tests later also determined he wasn't impaired.
Page is being held at the Weber County Jail and is scheduled to appear in a Morgan courtroom on Wednesday, July 22.
According to court records, Page pleaded guilty in 2009 to a reduced misdemeanor DUI charge in Riverdale and was sentenced to a suspended 180-day jail sentence and probation.