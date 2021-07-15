OGDEN — A Syracuse man charged with video and photo voyeurism last month in Farmington is now facing child sexual abuse charges because of a 22-year-old video provided to Ogden police by an alleged victim.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Brent Bernard Savage, 52, with object rape of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies related to alleged incidents from about 1999.
The charges are based on two homemade videos the alleged victim, now an adult, found that reportedly were marked "family vacation" and "dance recital."
Police said in a probable cause statement that the woman said the videos appeared to show her at about 7 or 8 years old being sexually assaulted by a perpetrator's fingers and an object. The woman identified herself by markings on her body and the hand as allegedly being Savage's.
An officer who viewed the video said the victim appeared not to be conscious. The woman said she had no memory of the abuse and did not learn of it until she found the videos.
Police said they attempted to contact Savage but he did not return phone calls. The county attorney's office determined there was enough evidence to file charges, and he was arrested Wednesday and ordered held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
According to 2nd District Court records in Farmington, the Davis County Attorney's Office on June 8 charged Savage with class A misdemeanor voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment.
Syracuse police said in charging documents that a woman reported on Sept. 2, 2019, that she found nude photos of herself and nude videos of her adult daughter on Savage's phone. Police said the videos showed the younger woman getting out of the shower and dressing.
Savage had been out on bail in the Farmington case, with an arraignment hearing scheduled for Aug. 24.