OGDEN — An Ogden 18-year-old charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend’s brother has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge.
In a plea bargain document filed Tuesday in 2nd District Court, Jovani Hernandez admitted firing two or three shotgun blasts in a confrontation June 7 at his girlfriend’s family’s Roy home.
It happened after the brother punched Hernandez for calling his mother an obscene name, according to a Roy Police Department probable cause statement.
Hernandez was a fugitive until July 2, when he was arrested at a Taylorsville apartment by the Unified Police Department.
An arrest warrant issued by an Ogden judge after the shooting said Hernandez was on felony probation for a conviction in juvenile court.
The original indictment by the Weber County Attorney’s Office charged Hernandez with first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.
In the plea bargain, Hernandez pleaded guilty to second-degree felony aggravated assault, reduced from the attempted murder charge.
He also pleaded guilty to the firearm discharge count, and the other gun charge was dropped.
Hernandez could face one to 15 years in prison on the aggravated assault charge and three to five years on the firearm discharge count.
The plea document said Hernandez fired two or three shotgun blasts at the home of his girlfriend’s family, causing “severe psychological injury” to the victims.
His girlfriend left with Hernandez and was reported missing while police were searching for Hernandez.
She was with Hernandez when he was arrested and told Roy police she had left willingly with him.
In an interview in June, the girl’s father said she was in a “controlling relationship” with Hernandez and they were trying to get her to quit associating with him.
Hernandez remains held without bail in the Weber County Jail.