WASHINGTON TERRACE — Nathaniel Rynes led the way over the guardrail as a speeding, veering pickup truck bore down on the three young scooter riders.
"I hear this loud bang and I turn around and I tell them to jump because this truck was coming full speed for us," Nathaniel, 16, recalled of the May 14 crash that left his younger brother critically injured.
Police still are looking for the hit-and-run driver, who kept going as Edan Rynes, 13, lay on the Harrison Boulevard roadside, unconscious with multiple broken bones.
The good news, however, is that Edan is back home from several days in the hospital and is able to talk and joke with his family and visitors. His mother, Shelly Rynes, said he is expected to fully recover.
They think Nathaniel's warning to jump may have prevented a worse outcome.
"It's a little hard to talk about," Edan said at home on Thursday, a week after the crash, but he was able to retell it from his perspective.
"He jumped like 10 feet in the air," Edan said of Nathaniel's leap. "He jumped over the guardrail in time, and then he (the truck) hit me. I remember going midair and I hit my head."
A 12-year-old friend of Edan's jumped too, but he was clipped by the truck and suffered foot injuries.
The three had been riding their scooters at Lorin Farr Park and were on their way to the 12-year-old's home up on 20th Street. That required walking their scooters along the shoulder of Harrison, southbound between 16th and 20th streets.
Nathaniel, who suffered a bruised kneecap, said he got up and went over to Edan, who had been knocked out. Doctors later catalogued the boy's injuries to include six broken ribs, bruised and bleeding lungs, a dislocated and fractured hip, a broken pelvis, a broken foot and four lower teeth knocked out.
"I was scared," Nathaniel said. "I didn't even deal with my pain until after he left in the ambulance."
Sherry Rynes got a call from McKay-Dee Hospital. She was soon with Edan at Primary Children's Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and spent several nights.
The boy's doing physical therapy. He said the worst pain is in his ribs, and he can't walk yet. He has to scoot up and down stairs.
His mother said he has to do breathing exercises and is on blood thinners.
"He's got a really positive attitude," she said, although "he has been having nightmares, replays of the hit and run."
Edan was unconscious for several minutes after the crash.
The boy remembers he still had on his hat and backpack when he woke up.
He also joked Thursday about his altered smile after losing teeth.
The hit-and-run crash was only the latest bit of misfortune for the family. Sherry Rynes said only a week before the crash she lost her job due to coronavirus cutbacks.
Friends have started a GoFundMe account for the Washington Terrace family, called Edan’s Recovery and Justice Fund. The fundraiser had collected more than $6,500 of a desired $10,000 by Friday afternoon.
Lt. Michael Boone, the Ogden Police Department's investigations lieutenant, said there's nothing new to report on the crash.
"We're still working different angles," Boone said.
Sherry Rynes said an officer contacted her a few days ago.
"They did recover a part of a headlight and a couple pieces of the truck," she said. "It's from a '94 to '97 Mazda, a darker red, almost like a maroon."
If anyone has information about the hit-and-run, they are asked to contact Officer Mark Johnson at 801 629-8235 or email traffic@ogdencity.com.
Sherry Rynes said the crash has been hard on the family, notwithstanding Edan's upbeat attitude.
"I am an emotional wreck," she said. "I am angry and hurt. I have had many sleepless nights since this happened."
Edan, meanwhile, is eager to get back on his scooter, his mom said. But that's going to be a while.
What else does he want?
"Catch that guy that hit me," Edan said.
Asked what he thought about the crash, the teenager said, "That was dumb. I didn't get why he hit us. He might have been drunk or high on something, or he might have hit us on purpose."