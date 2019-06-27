BOX ELDER COUNTY — Police in Box Elder County found and identified a teen found dead in a park in Corinne on Thursday morning.
The death is considered to be "suspicious," according to Chief Deputy Dale Ward from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.
The body of a teenager was found around 7:50 a.m. Thursday at Bill Flack Park, which is located near the intersection of W. Bingham Drive and N. 4100 West. Ward identified the deceased as 16-year-old Marcus Elkins of Corinne in a subsequent press release Thursday afternoon.
Investigators suspect that Elkins did not die at the park, and "was brought to the park sometime after death," the release said. Police have learned that Elkins was seen at the same park the night prior at around 10 p.m.
The release did not speculate as to Elkin's cause of death, and noted there were "no signs of external trauma" on Elkin's body. His body will be taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.
Police added there are persons of interest in the case, who are all juveniles. Those people of interest may have "first-hand knowledge" of the case that could further the investigation.
As of Thursday, the case is still under investigation.