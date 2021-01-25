LAYTON — A teenager suffered 16 stab wounds in a confrontation Thursday at a grocery store parking lot and police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.
The two had agreed to a fist fight, but Darryl Levi Lindley allegedly pulled a boxcutter and repeatedly stabbed the teen, a 16-year-old, according to a Layton Police Department probable cause statement.
The pair had been in a dispute involving the teen's girlfriend, who is the mother of Lindley's child, and she witnessed the confrontation, the arrest affidavit said.
The woman said she picked up her child from Lindley's home in Layton on Thursday night. She said Lindley asked for a ride to Salt Lake City, and the three made that drive, then returned to Layton.
As Lindley got out of the back seat, he allegedly punched the teenager in the face as he sat in the front passenger seat.
The woman and the teen drove to her home, and she then phoned Lindley "to call him out for sucker-punching" the teen, according to the affidavit.
Lindley told her he wanted to fight the teen, who agreed, and they decided to meet at the grocery store, with no weapons, the affidavit said.
Police said the woman recorded a video of the fight. The affidavit said it showed the teen, unarmed with no shirt on, and Lindley pulling an object from a hoodie and lunging with a stabbing motion 16 times at the teen's torso.
The woman said the teen did not know he had been stabbed until the fight was over. She drove him to a Layton hospital, where he was treated and transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
At 6:30 a.m. Friday, police served a warrant at Lindley's home. They said they found shoes, a hoodie, sweatpants and a boxcutter, all with apparent bloodstains.
Lindley refused to unlock his phone for police, according to the affidavit.
Police booked Lindley in the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of second-degree felony attempted murder and third-degree felony counts of obstruction of justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
The teenager suffered stab wounds in his wrist, back, chest and arm. His condition was not known as of Monday morning.
Efforts to contact Layton police for further information were not immediately successful.
Second District Court records show Lindley is on probation for a 2019 second-degree felony aggravated robbery conviction.