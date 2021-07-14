OGDEN — Approximately 9,719 people along Ogden’s east bench and beyond dealt with a power outage Wednesday, according to a representative from Rocky Mountain Power. The problem arose at 6:12 p.m. and was resolved by 8:03 p.m.
Investigators are currently working on the issue, which comes from the same substation impacted by an early morning fire in Ogden Canyon.
The outage was caused by a tree hitting the power lines, according to the Rocky Mountain spokesperson, who said a protective circuit breaker was activated.
Weber Fire District reported to a second fire in Ogden Canyon on Wednesday evening, resulting in the roadway being closed to traffic. A representative for the Weber Fire District could not immediately be reached for comment.
It is unknown at this time whether the power outage is related to either fire.