Power outage
Motorists deal with a power outage at 7th Street and Washington Boulevard on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, taking turns going through the intersection with no functioning traffic lights.

 TIM VANDENACK, Standard-Examiner

OGDEN — Approximately 9,719 people along Ogden’s east bench and beyond dealt with a power outage Wednesday, according to a representative from Rocky Mountain Power. The problem arose at 6:12 p.m. and was resolved by 8:03 p.m.

Investigators are currently working on the issue, which comes from the same substation impacted by an early morning fire in Ogden Canyon. 

The outage was caused by a tree hitting the power lines, according to the Rocky Mountain spokesperson, who said a protective circuit breaker was activated.

Weber Fire District reported to a second fire in Ogden Canyon on Wednesday evening, resulting in the roadway being closed to traffic. A representative for the Weber Fire District could not immediately be reached for comment.

It is unknown at this time whether the power outage is related to either fire.

