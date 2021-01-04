OGDEN — An Ogden man awaiting trial in an aggravated assault case was arrested after allegedly making a terroristic threat at the police station last week.
Records staff members in the Ogden Police Department lobby said Donald Hammans, 40, demanded in the Thursday incident that "his rights be restored."
He then pulled out what appeared to be a container of liquid and a lighter, according to a police probable cause statement.
Hammans said police "wouldn't like it if the items combined," the arrest affidavit said, causing employees to fear he might ignite an explosive device.
Hammans quickly left the lobby and went to his vehicle after the records staff called a police officer to the lobby, according to the affidavit.
As police approached him on foot, Hammans drove away, running a stop sign, the affidavit said.
Police soon stopped Hammans and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree felony threat of terrorism.
He remained held without bail Monday in the Weber County Jail. Formal charges had not been filed against him in 2nd District Court as of late Monday morning.
It was not known whether the liquid Hammans had been carrying was a combustible substance.
In connection with an incident last May 4, Hammans is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 25.
He is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and reckless driving.
Hammans posted bail after his arrest in the 2020 case, but he jumped bail and was re-arrested in August.
On Sept. 22, he pleaded not guilty.
Hammans allegedly stopped at a dry cleaning business to use the restroom, but it was locked.
He allegedly kicked in the door, used the restroom and got back into his truck to leave, according to a probable cause statement.
A store attendant stood behind the truck’s rear bumper, blocking Hammans from leaving, the charging document said.
Hammans left, hitting the attendant with the truck in the process, and a police officer arriving at that time followed Hammans to his home several blocks away, the affidavit said.
Police said Hammans admitted kicking in the restroom door and hitting the attendant, who was not seriously injured.
Investigators said tire marks showed the truck had gone onto the lawn off the curb toward the victim, the charging document said.