Three teenagers, including two juveniles, were arrested after a gas station robbery in Ogden during the pre-dawn hours Monday morning.
One of the suspects was identified as Gabriel Johnston, 19, of Plain City, who’s being held at the Weber County Jail without bail. His initial court date is set for Thursday, July 23.
Johnston is being charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop.
Weber County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an unidentified gas station Monday morning, which had been robbed earlier by three people with BB guns that, according to the probable cause statement, looked like real guns.
The three people allegedly stole money and cigarettes, pointed a gun at a customer and then fled. Authorities looked at security camera footage from the gas station and matched the description upon arresting the three suspects.
Officials from an unidentified agency recognized the getaway car, tried to pull the car over and the ensuing chase ended with the car crashing in Davis County.
Authorities arrested three suspects who had jumped out of the car and started running. Two of the suspects were juveniles and identified only by their initials in the probable cause statement.
No other information was provided about the juvenile suspects. The probable cause statement indicated there was a fourth person involved in the robbery, but that person wasn’t arrested or accounted for.