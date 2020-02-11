OGDEN — An Ogden man faces three charges stemming from an incident last fall in which a woman was shot in the face.
When officers arrived at his home the night of Oct. 1, 2019, Kevin Wayne Berube, 42, came out with his bloody hands raised and said it was an accident, according to a search warrant filed by the Ogden Police Department.
The victim, his girlfriend, said Berube cocked a gun and it went off, striking her in the face. She told officers Berube was trying to put the firearm into a gun safe, but officers said in the warrant that the gun safe was in a different room than where the shot was fired.
Almost four months after the shooting, the Weber County Attorney's Office lodged an indictment against Berube in 2nd District Court on Jan. 23.
He faces charges of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.
A police probable cause statement said a toxicology report on Berube's blood showed he had unlawfully consumed a controlled substance and he was intoxicated.
Berube was booked and released at the Weber County Jail on Feb. 4. His first court appearance is scheduled Thursday.
According to court records, the shooting victim obtained a protective order against Berube and he was served with it Oct. 30. He was charged on Nov. 27 with violating the order and later pleaded not guilty.