LAYTON — Tire slashing at a Black family's home has drawn a community effort to support the victims and cover the costs of the damages.
Ten tires were slashed altogether on a car, an SUV and a trailer, said Hannah Shepherd, a neighbor who conducted a fundraising campaign for the family.
The vandalism was discovered the morning of Friday, Sept. 11.
Shepherd said hundreds of people donated a total of more than $1,700, enough to cover the costs of the SUV and trailer tires and reimburse the family for the car tires they already bought.
"They had to do the car first so they could get to work," Shepherd said.
Big O Tires on Main Street donated labor for replacing the tires, she said.
The family recently put a Black Lives Matter sign in their yard, Shepherd said.
It was not immediately known whether the vandalism was racially motivated or whether the yard sign was the motivator.
Efforts to contact the Layton Police Department and the family were not immediately successful.
"No one deserves property damage for exercising their freedom of speech," Shepherd said.
Of the tire slashers, she said, "I hope they feel ashamed of themselves."
She said the victims say they feel no ill will toward the perpetrators.
Utah law enforcement agencies reported 33 hate crimes to the FBI for 2018, down from 78 the year before, according to an FBI report.
The FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report released late last year said Davis County cities led the reporting with 10 incidents, followed by Salt Lake County with six and Carbon County five.
Weber, Box Elder and Morgan police agencies reported no hate crimes in 2018, according to the FBI.
Layton had four incidents and West Bountiful two, while Clearfield, Woods Cross, Bountiful and Farmington each registered one.
Race was the bias motivation in 20 of Utah’s incidents, followed by religion, seven; sexual orientation, four; and gender identity and disability, one each.