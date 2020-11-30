TREMONTON — The Box Elder County Attorney's Office has filed a first-degree felony rape charge against a man accused of assaulting a woman after a summer swim outing.
Charging documents filed Wednesday in 1st District Court in Brigham City said Elijah Bleu Anderson, 22, met the alleged victim through a mutual friend.
The three went to swim at Mantua Reservoir on July 9.
The woman said Anderson tried to kiss her and she told him "she has a boyfriend and advised him not to do it again," a Tremonton-Garland police probable cause statement said.
The other woman there pulled Anderson aside and repeated that the alleged victim had a boyfriend and told him "not to try anything."
The trio returned to Tremonton in the early morning hours of July 10 and the friend went to bed, leaving Anderson and the alleged victim to continue to drink alcohol and watch a movie, the affidavit said.
The woman became intoxicated and blacked out, the affidavit said, and Anderson "positioned her body and began to have sexual intercourse with her," the document said.
The woman later went into her friend's bedroom and told her what she believed had happened, the affidavit said.
The friend went out to the living room, where Anderson allegedly asked her if the woman "had said anything about it and stated that he thought it was a dream."
Detectives said that Anderson in an interview admitted that the alleged victim's eyes were closed, she was unresponsive and he had to position her during intercourse.
Anderson's first court appearance is set for Feb. 22. He did not have an attorney of record as of Monday morning.