TREMONTON — A trucker beat a fuel tanker driver with a sharp-edged pipe Thursday after they argued over parking at the Golden Spike Travel Plaza in Tremonton, an arrest affidavit said.
The tanker driver told police he was there to refill the plaza's fuel tanks and a semi was parked where he needed to be to do the job.
He said he asked the trucker, identified as Danny Jerome Johnson, to move his semi and the trucker became belligerent. The man said the trucker grabbed a pipe from the steps of his truck's cab.
The trucker allegedly hit the fuel man multiple times with the pipe, striking him on the head and neck.
Officers said the fuel driver had several cuts on his head, neck and left hand and the left side of his head was swollen.
A Tremonton-Garland police officer said other people at the plaza told him they heard shouting and saw two men arguing at the fuel pumps.
They said Johnson got a pipe and hit the victim several times. The witnesses said they yelled at Johnson to stop.
The trucker got into his truck and drove away westbound on Interstate 84, the witnesses told police.
Officers stopped Johnson on the freeway and he denied having stopped in Tremonton, according to the arrest affidavit.
When confronted with evidence, Johnson allegedly admitted having been in an altercation.
Johnson had a cut on his thumb, and the trucker said it was from a sharp edge on his truck's fuel cap. An officer checked the cap and said it had no sharp edges.
Police said they found a metal pipe in Johnson's truck, adding that it had sharp edges and blood on those places.
"He claimed that he may have hit the victim with the pipe as the other individual was swinging at him with his elbow," police said in the affidavit.
Police took Johnson, 35, to the Box Elder County Jail in Brigham City, where he was booked on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault.