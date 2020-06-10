WOODS CROSS — A Woods Cross man allegedly pointed a rifle at a neighbor in her car and said, "You are going to die or turn the music down, your choice," according to an arrest affidavit.
The alleged victim quoted those words to police when they asked her about the incident involving Joseph Brent Whyte, 59, that occurred about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Neighbors corroborated the report, saying they watched Whyte emerge from his home and point the gun at the woman in her car and two children who were in the yard, according to the charging document.
One of the neighbors, recalling somewhat different phrasing, said she heard Whyte say, "Turn the music down or die, your choice."
Whyte was arrested at his home and taken to the Davis County Jail in Farmington, where he remained held Wednesday morning, suspected of three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault, one count of third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a class C misdemeanor charge of intoxication.