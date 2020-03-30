OGDEN — An Ogden man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of a man at his home early Monday.
The victim suffered a bullet wound in the chest and was in critical condition later Monday, but Ogden Police Department Lt. Matt Ward said he is expected to survive.
Orlando Carranza-Cendejas, 23, was booked into the Weber County Jail after the 12:20 a.m. shooting and his 17-year-old cousin was taken to the Weber Valley Youth Center.
A woman at the residence in the 200 north block of Harrisville Road said she answered the door and Carranza-Cendejas shot the victim, who was approaching the door behind her, a probable cause statement said.
She said the suspect fired a shot at her, but missed, and ran away.
Detectives said she and the victim knew Carranza-Cendejas and that the shooting probably was a disagreement over narcotics.
Police said they pulled over the suspect and the juvenile driving near his home.
The charging documents said Carranza-Cendejas admitted shooting the victim, whom he said had threatened him. He denied trying to hit the woman.
Police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car. They said Carranza-Cendejas told them he threw the gun away.
Carranza-Cendejas was held without bail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and single counts of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, obstruction of justice, possession of illegal drugs with intention to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ward said the juvenile had some involvement in the incident. But juvenile arrest and court information are closed to the public, so it is not known what charges he may face.