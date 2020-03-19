OGDEN — Someone went on a window shooting spree through Ogden and Riverdale and officers arrested a 41-year-old man, saying they found a BB gun and bag of pellets in his car.
Police in both cities simultaneously were investigating reports of numerous windows shot out in street-facing businesses Tuesday night when Riverdale officers passed along a suspect vehicle description.
Ogden officers spotted a vehicle matching the description and stopped it. Police found a BB gun and a plastic bag containing hundreds of BBs, according to an Ogden Police Department press release.
Police described the damage as extensive, but the numbers of businesses and windows damaged were not immediately available.
Derrick Mackey, 41, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of felony charges of criminal mischief and causing a catastrophe, both second-degree felonies.
He remained held Thursday in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Formal charges had not been filed by late Thursday morning.
"This type of activity is deplorable in any circumstance, but especially heinous when viewed in light of the sacrifices our community is making to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus," the police press release said.
According to court records, Mackey had received a traffic citation for faulty equipment at 2:06 a.m. Saturday.
Reporter Patrick Carr contributed to this story.