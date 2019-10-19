FARMINGTON — Two people died in a head-on crash on Legacy Parkway apparently caused by a wrong-way driver, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes at mile post 11 in Farmington, the UHP said in a tweet.
The southbound side of the highway was shut down, as well as one lane of the northbound side, as medical helicopters responded to the site.
Further details of the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. More details will be reported when they become available.