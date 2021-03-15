OGDEN — An argument among warehouse co-workers resulted in two people suffering knife wounds and a 21-year-old man going to jail.
Kay Karnes was booked Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, an Ogden police probable cause statement said.
Lt. Brian Eynon said Monday that Karnes and a co-worker began arguing over an apparent domestic issue. The incident occurred in a Business Depot Ogden warehouse on White Drive at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
In the arrest affidavit, police said Karnes allegedly left the argument and returned with a steak knife, resuming the dispute and tackling the other man to the ground.
Karnes allegedly stabbed at the victim several times, including three times in the neck, and a woman intervened, grabbing Karnes' knife hand.
"She clearly feared for (the man's) life and thought Kay was going to kill him," the arrest document said.
As she was pulling his hand, Karnes forcefully pulled back and the knife sliced into her fingers, according to the affidavit.
Karnes left the warehouse and was arrested at about 4 p.m. Sunday in Clearfield. Police said Karnes admitted getting the knife but said he intended only to scare the other man and did not try to stab him. He did admit he pulled back his hand when the woman grabbed him, the arrest document said.
Several other witnesses told officers they saw Karnes trying to stab the man, according to the affidavit.
Eynon said the male victim was hurt but he did not know the extent of his injuries.
The man told police he was thankful that the woman acted because "without her intervention he believed that he would have been killed."
The woman suffered deep cuts in three fingers and may need surgery, the report said.
Karnes was held without bail at the Weber County Jail. Formal charges were filed Monday morning in 2nd District Court by the Weber County Attorney's Office.