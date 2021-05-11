OGDEN — Two men suffered minor injuries in an alleged knife attack in downtown Ogden on Monday, police said.
A woman later identified as Sara Jean Byrd, 37, approached two men who were arguing in a parking lot across from her apartment near 27th Street and Kiesel Avenue at about 11 a.m., an Ogden police arrest affidavit said. She had yelled at the men from the window and decided to go confront them, the affidavit said.
As Byrd walked across the lot toward the two, she allegedly pulled out a knife and resumed berating them. The two men "were concerned about the knife in her hand," the affidavit said.
She then allegedly slashed one man on the wrist and in a second motion tried to stab him. The second man punched and disarmed her, but she then swung at them with her fists before police arrived, according to the affidavit.
The first man had a bloody wound on his wrist and the second suffered a bruise near his left eye.
Two people came forward to corroborate the reports given by the two men, police said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Byrd with third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor assault.
She was ordered held without bail in the Weber County Jail.