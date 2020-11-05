OGDEN — A shed fire damaged two homes Thursday and displaced two residents, the Ogden Fire Department said.
Emergency dispatchers sent crews to the 400 block of 32nd Street at about 10:45 a.m. after a caller said flames were jumping from a shed to an adjacent home.
Firefighters found the blaze had spread to the home's attic, where it was contained, the department said in a news release.
Heat from the fire melted siding on an adjacent home in the 3100 block of Ogden Avenue, but no smoke or interior damage occurred there.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.
No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $150,000.