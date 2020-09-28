OGDEN — Two people suffered gunshot wounds early Monday and police said they were looking for a person of interest.
Both victims, a man in his 50s and a male teenager, were shot multiple times in the torso, the Ogden Police Department said in a news release.
Police, responding to reports of a shooting, found the victims in the area of 22nd Street and Monroe Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m., the release said.
Officers gave emergency treatment to the victims until paramedics arrived.
The victims underwent surgery at a local hospital, the release said. They were in stable condition and expected to survive.
Investigators have identified a person of interest, who remained free later Monday, the release said.
The shooting "appears to be an isolated incident" that presents no threat to the public, according to the release.
Further details were not available.
Efforts to contact police were not immediately successful.