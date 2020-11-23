CLEARFIELD — Two people suffered stab wounds in a domestic squabble Sunday, the Clearfield Police Department said.
Officers were called at 5:26 p.m. to apartments in the 400 North block of Bruce Street where they found a man, 22, with superficial cuts on his hands and a 21-year-old woman with a "significant wound" in her neck, a news release said.
The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance and the man was treated by paramedics and released, the statement said.
"Preliminary information suggests the female stabbed the male before using the knife to harm herself," the release said.
The conflict arose due to a relationship break-up, it said.
The release said multiple people are being interviewed.
"No arrests have been made at this time, though charges are likely once the investigation is complete," the release said.
Assistant Chief Devin Rogers, police spokesperson, said Monday the woman underwent surgery Sunday night and was in stable condition.
Rogers said detectives had not yet been able to talk to her about the incident.