OGDEN — A Weber County Jail deputy suffered a concussion and broken nose on her first day on the job after a prisoner allegedly tried to stab another officer with a sharpened utensil.
The inmate was being served a meal Friday when he allegedly tried to stab Weber County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Jami Toone with a spork, Lt. Joshua Marigoni said Monday.
Toone opened the cell to disarm the inmate, a U.S. Marshals Service prisoner, but he punched her several times in the face, Marigoni said.
"She was fearful what he was going to do" to his cellmate, he said.
The attempted stabbing happened as Toone was serving the tray through the cell door's handcuff port, Marigoni said.
April Carver, the new deputy, went to her supervisor's aid.
The prisoner punched Carver several times, but she helped Toone subdue the inmate, Marigoni said. Carver "stayed in the fight," a rude beginning on her first day of field training.
"She is in good spirits," Marigoni said. "We commended her for staying with her supervisor."
Toone suffered "bumps and bruises, no broken bones," and the inmate was not injured, Marigoni said.
He declined to identify the inmate. He said jail investigators will screen the incident with the Weber County Attorney's Office for criminal charges.
The inmate was in maximum security level two, one step below the jail's tightest security.
Marigoni said prison assaults are not very common but law enforcement personnel know such risks come with the job.
"But we don't think we're going to work today to get punched," he said.