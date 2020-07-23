Two men were booked into Weber County Jail, accused of aggravated robbery stemming from a carjacking early Thursday morning.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Preston Lee Gallegos, 30, and Gavin Nicholson, 19, allegedly beat up an unnamed victim with their hands and a baton, and one of them pointed a gun at the victim.
The two men stole the victim’s car, but not five minutes later Ogden Police officers tried to pull over the stolen car, according to the affidavit. They crashed the vehicle into a golf course, and both men fled on foot.
Officers found Gallegos, of Ogden, hiding at the unidentified golf course. Nicholson was caught and police found Nicholson in possession of marijuana and a marijuana pipe, according to the affidavit.
As of Thursday afternoon, the two hadn’t been formally charged in court.
Nicholson, of Washington Terrace, has a previously scheduled Oct. 7 court date in Farmington, after being charged with felony operating a vehicle negligently causing injury or harm, according to court records.
Additionally, an arrest warrant was issued for Nicholson last week out of Ogden’s 2nd District Court for violating his probation. That charge stemmed from a March guilty plea of failing to stop or respond at command of police, according to court records.
Court records also show that, in 2009, Gallegos pleaded guilty in Ogden’s 2nd District Court to felony aggravated burglary.