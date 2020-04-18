OGDEN — Kristilynn Thompson is making progress at the Utah State Hospital in therapy to restore her competency to stand trial for her boyfriend's arson death, according to a court report.
The 58-year-old Ogden woman has been in treatment since 2018, when she was charged first with arson, then with murder, after Dennis Singleton, 66, was taken off life support and died.
Police said they found Thompson outside the couple's apartment complex the afternoon of May 1 holding a methamphetamine pipe.
They said in a probable cause statement that Thompson told them Singleton locked her out of their apartment. She broke out a window, lit a blanket on fire and the flames engulfed the apartment, they said.
A criminal indictment later quoted witnesses who said Thompson yelled at them while they were trying to fight the fire, saying, “There is a pedophile in there” and “Let him burn.”
Ogden firefighters pulled Singleton out of the apartment and he was hospitalized in critical condition with smoke and soot inhalation. He died three days later.
Thompson is charged with murder and aggravated arson, both first-degree felonies, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
At a hearing on Monday, April 13, in 2nd District Court, lawyers and Judge Michael DiReda reviewed a letter from the state hospital "which states progress is being made," online court records say.
DiReda scheduled another review hearing for June 18.
Public defender Jason Widdison on May 11, 2018, requested Thompson's mental competency be evaluated.
He told the court he believed Thompson "suffers from limiting mental function" and lacks "a reasonable degree of rational understanding" of the court proceedings or the potential penalties.
Also in May, Thompson sent two rambling, handwritten letters to the judge. In one, she said she had "dedicated many songs" to Singleton "for his unrelenting spirit, as his intentions were truly good and I love him dearly."
After the evaluation, DiReda signed an order July 3, 2018, declaring Thompson mentally incompetent to stand trial and committed her to the state hospital for competence restoration treatment.