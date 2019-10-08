LAYTON — Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Layton Hills Mall after a U.S. Marshal reportedly shot one person.
Layton Police confirmed in a tweet that a shooting occurred sometime Tuesday afternoon at the mall, which is located at 1201 N. Hill Field Road.
Lt. Travis Lyman of the Layton Police Department told the Standard-Examiner that a member of the U.S. Marshals Service fired at one suspect, who was hit. The suspect who was shot is in police custody and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Lyman said the shooting occurred in a parking lot just north of the JCPenney and did not take place inside the mall.
The mall is open and no roads are being closed due to the shooting, Lyman said. He added there is no additional threat to the public at this time.
Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.